Body of man who drowned in Banff National Park found

Police say they've recovered the body of a man who drowned in Herbert Lake last week.

On June 30, RCMP responded to a call about a 25-year-old man who had fallen off his paddleboard at the lake in Banff National Park.

After an extensive search involving underwater cameras, boat and shore searches, cadaver dogs and sonar, a dive team found and recovered his body on Saturday.

Police said the man was from India and was working in Lake Louise.

He was one of three people who drowned in Alberta over the Canada Day long weekend.

Parks Canada and RCMP are reminding visitors to the national parks to wear life jackets if they plan on enjoying the mountain lakes and rivers, especially as the cold water rarely rises above 10 C.