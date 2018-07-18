Calgary to cool off as heat warnings remain in southern Alberta

It's expected to be a little cooler in the Calgary on Wednesday after a couple of sweltering days, but Environment Canada still has heat warnings in effect for several parts of southeastern Alberta.

The temperature is forecast to reach 29 C or higher before a low pressure system moves through in the evening to cool things down with possible scattered showers, the agency said on its website.

The heat warnings stretch from Drumheller to Lethbridge and Okotoks to Medicine Hat.

Here's the complete list for Alberta:

M.D. of Foothills near Cayley.

M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde.

M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley First Nation.

M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton.

M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Provincial Park.

M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond.

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely.

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland.

Rocky View County near Bragg Creek and Tsuut'ina First Nation.

The areas in red are currently under heat warnings. (weather.gc.ca)

Environment Canada is reminding people in these areas to be on alert of the signs of heat exhaustion, including high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

Severe thunderstorm watches

There are also severe thunderstorm watches in effect for Calgary and areas along the Foothills, including Kananaskis Country, Canmore, Nordegg, Rocky Mountain House, and as far north as Swan Hills.

"Thunderstorms will increase in number and intensity along the Foothills early this afternoon before moving eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms may become severe," Environment Canada said.

In Calgary, the temperature is expected to climb back up to 28 C on Friday before cooling off again to the high teens or low 20s on the weekend.