CBC's Heartland looking for fans to be extras at filming of upcoming rodeo scene

Fans of CBC televisions' hit program, Heartland, have the chance to be a part of the show.

Heartland producers say they're currently filming Season 13, and they're looking for fans in the Calgary area, or who are willing to travel here, to participate in a scene for the longest running Canadian TV drama in history.

Showrunner Heather Conkie says the scene in question will be filmed on July 17, and they're looking for as many extras as they can get.

"We'd love to have a crowd of hundreds if that's possible," she told The Homestretch on Wednesday. "We've been doing this for several years now and they've all been super, super successful and so much fun for the fans, but also for our cast, too. They just love to do it."

Conkie says it's the show's way of honouring and thanking the fans for being loyal and keeping them on the air for so long.

"It's a huge thrill for all of us to talk to them and get a chance to perform in front of them," she said.

Amber Marshall stars as Amy Fleming in Heartland, an Alberta-filmed television series. She was the Calgary Stampede Parade marshal for 2019. (Calgary Stampede)

The show posted its call-out for extras on Tuesday, and Conkie says that within hours they had received emails from a number of interested people.

"By yesterday afternoon, we had 1,800 people wanting to come, and I'm not quite sure how many we have today but I think it's almost double that," she said.

"We're thrilled when that happens. It's a thrill to see the names just come tumbling in one after another and from all over."

In order to participate, Conkie says, all fans have to do is RSVP and register to be with the cast and crew and spend the afternoon as part of a rodeo event crowd. Those who are accepted will receive a confirmation email with all the details.