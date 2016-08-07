21-year-old hiker dies after falling off mountain near Canmore

A hiker has died after falling off a mountain in southern Alberta.

At approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, RCMP and search-and-rescue teams responded to a report that a 21-year-old man had fallen off Heart Mountain, RCMP said in an emailed release.

EMS said they responded to the Lac Des Arcs area where one male was found dead at the scene, which RCMP confirmed.

The hiker had fallen at least 60 feet, RCMP said.

The man was with at least one other hiker at the time.

RCMP said no other information will be released at this time, pending notification of the hiker's next of kin.

Heart Mountain is located south of Exshaw, approximately 88 kilometres west of Calgary.