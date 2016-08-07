21-year-old hiker dies after falling off mountain near Canmore
A hiker has died after falling off a mountain in southern Alberta.
He was hiking on Heart Mountain, near Exshaw
A hiker has died after falling off a mountain in southern Alberta.
At approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, RCMP and search-and-rescue teams responded to a report that a 21-year-old man had fallen off Heart Mountain, RCMP said in an emailed release.
EMS said they responded to the Lac Des Arcs area where one male was found dead at the scene, which RCMP confirmed.
The hiker had fallen at least 60 feet, RCMP said.
The man was with at least one other hiker at the time.
RCMP said no other information will be released at this time, pending notification of the hiker's next of kin.
Heart Mountain is located south of Exshaw, approximately 88 kilometres west of Calgary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.