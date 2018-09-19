Driver dead after head-on crash north of Calgary
The two-vehicle head-on collision happened south of Crossfield at around 5 p.m. People in both vehicles were taken to Calgary-area hospitals with serious injuries.
2-vehicle collision happened on Highway 2A south of Crossfield
Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 2A north of Calgary that happened Tuesday evening.
The two-vehicle head-on collision occurred south of Crossfield at around 5 p.m.
People in both vehicles were taken to Calgary-area hospitals with serious injuries.
One of the drivers, a 23-year-old man, later died in hospital.
Weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors in relation to this incident, RCMP said.
Airdrie RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary millionaire paid $800,000 to PI firm to 'discredit and harass' ex-spouse, jurors told
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary plans to courier mail-in ballots for Olympic plebiscite if postal workers strike
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.