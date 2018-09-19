Driver dead after head-on crash north of Calgary

Police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 2A north of Calgary that happened Tuesday evening.

The two-vehicle head-on collision occurred south of Crossfield at around 5 p.m.

People in both vehicles were taken to Calgary-area hospitals with serious injuries.

One of the drivers, a 23-year-old man, later died in hospital.

Weather and road conditions do not appear to be factors in relation to this incident, RCMP said.

Airdrie RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.