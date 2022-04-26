'Callous' assault on homeless victim being investigated as hate crime by Calgary police

Calgary police are looking for two suspects in what they're calling a "hate-motivated," unprovoked assault on a man experiencing homelessness.

The assault took place near the Bow Tower in Calgary's downtown on March 29.

Around 11 p.m., a security guard found the victim after he'd been thrown to the ground and kicked by two men in what police have described as an unprovoked attack.

The victim suffered injuries and required medical attention after he was kicked in the ribs and face.

The two men pictured here are suspected of pushing a man down and repeatedly kicking him. The victim, who is experiencing homelessness, suffered injuries to his face and ribs. (Calgary Police Service)

Both suspects are believed to be in their early 20s.

At the time of the assault, one was wearing a black, long-sleeved Crooks and Castle shirt and white Nike high top sneakers. The second had on a brown Levi's hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

"Violence against vulnerable members of our city will not be tolerated," said Staff Sgt. Jeff MacQueen.

"We are investigating this callous assault as a hate crime as we believe the victim was targeted due to his socioeconomic standing."

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward through the non-emergency line 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.