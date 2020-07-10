Second World War vet honoured on his 100th birthday

He was wounded in Italy during the Second World War and still plays a weekly round of golf and on Thursday, Harry Eisenhauer got one heck of a special 100th birthday.

The Military Museums in Calgary threw a special event for the veteran, which started with a ride in an armoured personnel carrier followed by a military band welcoming him to the party.

"I was wounded during the war, fortunately only flesh wounds, so I was very lucky there," said Eisenhauer. "So all in all, my life has been rather wonderful."

Beyond a bit of luck with those flesh wounds, there could be another factor behind his longevity.

"I had an aunt who lived to 103 and five of my siblings have lived between 94 and 96, and so I guess good genes is one thing, but I've been very lucky physically," said Eisnhauer.

Special day without many friends and family

Eisenhauer's daughter, Janice, says the Military Museums was the right spot for the party, considering so many family members across Canada and in the U.S. couldn't make it to celebrate the milestone.

"It was quite a sad beginning of the planning, because we didn't know how we could make it extra special, but with the military museum we now have a new family, new friends in Calgary and it's made this a special day," she said.

Eisenhauer's 100th year on Earth will bring one immediate change for him: his driver's license expired at midnight on his birthday and he's not going to renew it.

He says that means he'll have to hitch a ride with someone else for his regular round of golf.