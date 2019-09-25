'Targeted homicide' has Calgary police looking to ID potential suspects on video
The victim, Bikramjit Dhindsa, had ties to organized crime
Calgary police are hoping someone may have seen potential suspects in the case of a northwest homicide in May.
Investigators found a dead man at a house in the 100 block of Hampstead Close N.W., in the early hours of May 12, Calgary police said in a Wednesday release.
"Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe this was a targeted homicide. Investigators now believe the homicide was also drug related and connected to other shootings that have occurred in our city."
Police released security video that they say shows four people entering and leaving the house late Saturday, May 11.
They say a fifth person was driving a vehicle, possibly a Nissan Rogue from 2008-10. Those four people entered the house the victim was renting. Four minutes later, they exited and then left the scene in the vehicle.
- WATCH the security video edited and published by Calgary police
Stills from the video were released at the time of the incident.
The victim, Bikramjit Dhindsa, 49, had testified against a gangster for two drug-related murders in 2009, CBC News learned in May, and had ties to organized crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers for anonymity, 1-800-222-8477 or online.
With files from Rachel Ward
