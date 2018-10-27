A haunted house has sprung up in the shadows of the Rockies this Halloween ... and its not the first time.

Residents on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation are keeping a spooky tradition alive by resurrecting the "Fright House," an abandoned home in Morley that organizers have decorated with a different spooky theme each year for two decades.

A crisp wind howls across the rigid landscape of the Stoney Nakoda land where the Fright House sits. Local legend has it that the abandoned house, which is located near a traditional burial ground, has long been haunted.

(Livia Manywounds/CBC)

The theme is different each year to bring out the most chilling experiences to anyone who visits the haunted house. Organizers have created the "Witches cabin" filled with spells, potions and the unexpected.

It takes about two months to get the Fright House ready to open. Much of the time is spent building elaborate props and decorations designed to scare visitors.

The organizers of the Fright House add to the scary experience by using vintage props to set the tone and tell a spooky tale. Each prop is carefully put together and staged to terrify visitors.

The basement of the old abandoned house has been turned into a frightening dark maze. Visitors who walk through will see some gruesome scenes including ghouls and witches lurking in the shadows.

Daxter Amos, a Stoney Nakoda resident, is the creator of Fright House. Amos grew up in the home prior to it being abandoned and has been decorating it each Halloween for the past 20 years.

Creepy critters like this bunny are on display at the Fright house, which is open to the public from 8 to 11 p.m. this weekend as well as on Oct. 30 and 31.

This is the 20th year that the Fright House has been putting the scare into the Morley community and folks from the surrounding area as well.

This year's theme is a witches cabin and is guaranteed to thrill and chill. Details for when and where you can visit the Fright House can be found on Facebook.