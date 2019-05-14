Students win 1st place in health hackathon with device that measures impact of strokes

Some innovations take a lifetime to execute. For others — such as University of Calgary commerce student Kyle Guild and R.I.C. Technologies — it took six weeks.

That's how long it took the students to come up with a stroke device that took first place in the Neuro Nexus brain health hackathon, a competition that merges science and engineering to come up with medical solutions for brain and mental health conditions.

It was organized and run by University of Calgary graduate students from the biomedical engineering and neuroscience departments, and featured the work of 150 students who pitched projects Monday at the Central Library downtown.

The program kicked off at the end of March, when teams were presented with 22 different challenges proposed by various scientists, clinicians, entrepreneurs and community professionals, to come up with new ideas.

Students competed for a total of $17,500 in funding that can be used toward their projects.

The team at R.I.C. Technologies narrowed the number of challenges they addressed by focusing on a single, specific project.

"The ones that we specifically chose revolved around strokes and seeing if we could help stroke patients in a hospital or ambulance setting," Guild said in a Monday interview with The Homestretch.

"But there were a multitude of different challenges or problems. So for example there is one challenge that revolves around if people could kind of develop a gaming system that you could play … just using your brain, as opposed to say using a controller, for people who can't move their arms or their legs.

"Over the six weeks, we tackled the challenge and developed prototype after prototype and really collaborated to try to come to that final solution, to the final pitch — which was today."

The winning innovation mitigates the negative consequences of a stroke. (University of Calgary)

Guild described R.I.C. Technology's winning project for Homestretch listeners.

"Our solution uses what's called remote image conditioning to really try to mitigate the negative consequences of a stroke," he said.

The group ended up tied for the People's Choice Awards, forcing them to compete in a lightning round, where they pitched and expanded on their idea with no practice or preparation —and ended up being declared the winning project.

Guild said they focused on creating something that could have a significant impact on a lot of Canadians' lives.

"There's over 400,000 Canadians living with the effects of strokes with an annual cost of $2.5 billion," Guild said. "Our solution was tangible — and we believe that after going through some clinical trials and some research studies, that it can actually really benefit patients when they're in the back of the ambulance."

Guild came to the project from a background more focused on entrepreneurship than neuroscience, although he has some background in health-care-related activities.

"I do have a background as a primary care paramedic slash emergency medical technician and so I really wanted to kind of bridge the gap between healthcare and business. And I thought this is a perfect opportunity," he said.

As far as how the group plans to put their $7,500 to use, Guild said it's already earmarked.

"We really want to see if we can scale everything down, [and] make it a little bit more compact, just so that size does fit into the back of the ambulance a little bit easier," he said.

"Following that, it's really going to be applying for a medical device license and doing some more research and clinical trials to really test out our device."

With files from The Homestretch