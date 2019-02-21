Gunshot through window interrupts Calgary church gathering

People gathered at a northwest Calgary church were rattled by a gunshot Wednesday night.

Karen Anderson was among those in attendance at Varsity Acres Presbyterian Church in northwest Calgary around 9 p.m.

"All of a sudden there was a large pop and everyone sort of looked around and then somebody saw the bullet hole," she said.

"One of the fellas felt a little spray, he didn't know if it was wood or glass."

Anderson said nobody was hurt, and they called police immediately to investigate. Officers were on scene as of around 9:30 p.m.

Police told CBC News Thursday they had confirmed it was a gunshot, but that there were no suspects.

Another attendee, Ruth Mauel, said it was frightening, but everyone stayed calm.

"Church is always wonderful, unfortunately tonight it was a big bang we didn't want or expect," Mauel said.