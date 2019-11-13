2 women arrested after illegal weapons, drugs seized from Calgary home

Two women face criminal charges after police searched a northeast Calgary residence and seized several rifles and a sawed-off shotgun along with cocaine and methamphetamine last week.

Officers with the strategic enforcement unit searched the house in the 200 block of Templeview Way N.E. on Nov. 7 as part of an investigation into suspected trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of powdered cocaine and several weapons.

The firearms included:

A sawed-off, pistol-grip, Remington 12-gauge shotgun.

A Ruger .22-calibre rifle.

An M4 .223-calibre rifle with a prohibited high-capacity magazine that was loaded

An SKS rifle with a prohibited high-capacity magazine that was loaded

A Winchester .357-calibre lever-action rifle.

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and three replica handguns were also seized.

"These are serious weapons that could cause serious harm in our communities, and to our officers. Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand," said Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant in a release.

Carrie Anne Marie Edgar, 34, of Calgary, was charged with 16 weapon and drug-related offences.

Olympia Medicine Traveller, 24, was arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide parole warrant.

Anyone with information about drugs or firearms offences is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.