Thousands of students protest UCP's GSA plan with Alberta-wide walkout
Advocates say parental notification could lead to dangerous situations at home
Thousands of Alberta students walked out of their classes Friday in protest of the new United Conservative Party government's position on gay-straight alliances (GSAs).
Premier Jason Kenney, however, says the UCP plan will maintain "the strongest legal protection for gay-straight alliances in the country."
The student-led, provincewide effort spanned about 90 schools — all of which saw teens step out of their classrooms at 9:30 a.m. MT for 20 minutes, despite snow falling in parts of the province. Student organizers said they kept it short so students could take a stand without missing much class time and encouraged people to seek parental permission to miss class, as some schools will count it as an unexcused absence.
The UCP, which was sworn in on Tuesday after winning the recent provincial election, opposes legislation enacted by the previous NDP government. Among other things, it banned school administrations from informing parents of their child's involvement in gay-straight alliances but the UCP has promised to reverse the ban.
LGBTQ rights advocates say notifying parents who do not approve of their child's sexuality could lead to suicides and dangerous situations at home.
"We think that this is a problem because in some cases parents might not be very accepting of their child and it could pose a danger to their child. This is not to say that all parents are going to do this but there are definitely some," Grade 10 student Aimee told the Calgary Eyeopener.
"Additionally, we believe that it should be up to the child themselves of when they want to come out and how they want to come out."
Protesters held signs with slogans, such as,"Hey Kenney, leave us alone — The Gays," "Are your tax cuts more important than queer youth?" and "It's my choice, not yours. #KeepOurSafeSpacesSafe."
Other Albertans honked their car horns while passing protesters or shared their support of the students by posting on social media. Members of MacDougall Church in Edmonton marched to support students at Allendale School, as well.
Former NDP education minister David Eggen attended the protest at Victoria School of the Arts in Edmonton, where students chanted, "Save our GSAs," and "Hey, Jason, leave our kids alone."
'They are fearful'
Teacher Kevin McBean, who is the GSA faculty sponsor at M.E. LaZerte School in Edmonton, says his school's club is a social space for kids to discuss social issues, watch movies and make pizza.
"Certainly many of my students aren't necessarily out to their parents, or if they are, it's already a rather contentious issue at home," McBean said.
"The GSA provides them with a space where they can be themselves and just connect with other people, and so I think they are fearful that these kinds of policies could hurt them."
UCP promises 'strongest legal protection' in country for GSAs
Kenney has said he would replace the NDP's Bill 24 with the seven-year-old Education Act — in essence removing some legal protections for Alberta LGBTQ students and school staff.
The Education Act, proposed under the former Progressive Conservative Party, does not have the change the NDP passed, including:
- The requirement for school principals to grant student requests for GSAs.
- The requirement for private schools to have public policies on protecting LGBTQ students.
Kenney has said that the UCP's proposed Education Act would still protect GSAs.
At an Edmonton event in March, he said that parents would only be notified by school staff of their child's involvement in rare cases — a position he reiterated when reached Friday.
"We're keeping our election commitment, which is to modernize the Education Act in Alberta and to maintain the strongest legal protection for gay-straight alliances in the country," Kenney said ahead of the rally.
"It's great to see young people taking an active interest in issues. I'd suggest better for them to do rallies or protests after school hours and not during them. We want to make sure young people are actually learning in class instead of doing politics."
University of Calgary political scientist Melanee Thomas said on Twitter that she felt students had to protest during school hours as many take long bus rides to get home at the end of the day.
"Goal is to be inclusive," she Tweeted.
Students outside Western High in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> protesting proposed changes to the province’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSA</a> legislation made by <a href="https://twitter.com/jkenney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jkenney</a> and his <a href="https://twitter.com/Alberta_UCP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Alberta_UCP</a> <a href="https://t.co/P9reQVPaUp">pic.twitter.com/P9reQVPaUp</a>—@albertareporter
Not all schools had large turnouts
The UCP's promise had sparked protests in Calgary and Edmonton during the election campaign.
Upon Kenney's victory, the students organized the mass protest.
Many schools had large turnouts Friday, though not all.
At Bishop Grandin High School in southwest Calgary, for example, fewer than 10 people took part.
One student told CBC they felt the walkout wasn't well-advertised, or worse, they worried that other students didn't care.
Schools where students protesting
The following schools are among those with students participating:
- A.E. Cross School (Calgary).
- Alternative High School (Calgary).
- Allendale School (Edmonton).
- Archbishop O'Leary High School (Edmonton).
- Ardrossan Junior Senior High (Ardossan, east of Sherwood Park).
- Balmoral School (Calgary).
- Beaumont Composite High School (Beaumont).
- Bert Church High School (Airdrie).
- Bev Facey Community High (Sherwood Park).
- Bishop Carroll High School (Calgary).
- Bishop David Motiuk Catholic (Edmonton).
- Bishop Grandin High School (Calgary).
- Bob Edwards Junior High School (Calgary).
- Branton Junior High School (Calgary).
- Calgary Academy.
- Calgary Arts Academy.
- Canmore Collegiate High School (Canmore).
- Central Memorial High School (Calgary).
- Charles Spencer High School (Grande Prairie).
- Chestermere High School (Chestermere).
- Chinook High School (Lethbridge).
- Connect Charter School (Calgary).
- Crescent Heights High School (Calgary).
- David Thomas King School (Edmonton).
- Dr. E.P. Scarlett High School (Calgary).
- Eastglen High School (Edmonton).
- Eastview Middle School (Red Deer).
- École McTavish Public High School (Fort McMurray).
- Elboya School (Calgary).
- Ernest Manning High School (Calgary).
- F.E. Osborne Junior High School (Calgary).
- Florence Hallock School (Edmonton).
- Fort Saskatchewan High School (Fort Saskatchewan).
- Foundations for the Future Charter Academy, High School Campus (Calgary).
- Gateway Christian School (Red Deer).
- Gilbert Paterson Middle School (Lethbridge).
- Henry Wise Wood High School (Calgary).
- Holy Trinity Catholic High School (Edmonton).
- Hunting Hills High School (Red Deer).
- Ivor Dent School (Edmonton).
- J.E. Lapointe School (Beaumont).
- Jasper Place High School (Edmonton).
- Joane Cardinal-Schubert High School (Calgary).
- Johnny Bright School (Edmonton).
- Kim Hung School (Edmonton).
- Lacombe Composite High School (Lacombe).
- Langevin School (Calgary).
- Lester B. Pearson High School (Calgary).
- Lillian Osborne High School (Edmonton).
- Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School (Red Deer).
- Louis St. Laurent Catholic Junior/Senior High School (Edmonton).
- M.E. LaZerte High School (Edmonton).
- Mary Butterworth Junior High School (Edmonton).
- Notre Dame High School (Calgary).
- Parkview Junior High School (Edmonton).
- Peter Lougheed School (Calgary).
- Queen Elizabeth High School (Calgary).
- Ross Sheppard High School (Edmonton).
- Rundle College (Calgary).
- Salisbury Composite High School (Sherwood Park).
- Samuel W. Shaw School (Calgary).
- Senator Joyce Fairbairn Middle School (Lethbridge).
- Sherwood School (Calgary).
- Sir John A. Macdonald Junior High School (Calgary).
- St Mary's School (Medicine Hat).
- St. Francis Junior High School (Lethbridge).
- St. Francis Xavier High School (Edmonton).
- St. Joseph Catholic High School (Edmonton).
- Sturgeon Composite High School (Sturgeon County).
- Thomas B. Riley School (Calgary).
- Vernon Barford Junior High School (Edmonton).
- Victoria School of the Arts (Edmonton).
- W.H. Croxford High School (Airdrie).
- W.P. Wagner High School (Edmonton).
- Western Canada High School (Calgary).
- Westlawn School (Edmonton).
- Westminster School (Edmonton).
- Westwood Community High School (Fort McMurray).
- William Aberhart High School (Calgary).
- Winston Churchill High School (Lethbridge).
With files from Ariel Fournier, Sheena Rossiter, Jennifer Lee, Helen Pike, Calgary Eyeopener
