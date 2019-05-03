Thousands of students protest UCP's GSA plan with Alberta-wide walkout

Thousands of Alberta students walked out of their classes Friday in protest of the new United Conservative Party government's position on gay-straight alliances (GSAs).

Premier Jason Kenney, however, says the UCP plan will maintain "the strongest legal protection for gay-straight alliances in the country."

The student-led, provincewide effort spanned about 90 schools — all of which saw teens step out of their classrooms at 9:30 a.m. MT for 20 minutes, despite snow falling in parts of the province. Student organizers said they kept it short so students could take a stand without missing much class time and encouraged people to seek parental permission to miss class, as some schools will count it as an unexcused absence.

The UCP, which was sworn in on Tuesday after winning the recent provincial election, opposes legislation enacted by the previous NDP government. Among other things, it banned school administrations from informing parents of their child's involvement in gay-straight alliances but the UCP has promised to reverse the ban.

LGBTQ rights advocates say notifying parents who do not approve of their child's sexuality could lead to suicides and dangerous situations at home.

"We think that this is a problem because in some cases parents might not be very accepting of their child and it could pose a danger to their child. This is not to say that all parents are going to do this but there are definitely some," Grade 10 student Aimee told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"Additionally, we believe that it should be up to the child themselves of when they want to come out and how they want to come out."

Students protest outside Western Canada High School in Calgary. In Edmonton, students protested despite the snow. (Jennifer Lee/CBC)

Protesters held signs with slogans, such as,"Hey Kenney, leave us alone — The Gays," "Are your tax cuts more important than queer youth?" and "It's my choice, not yours. #KeepOurSafeSpacesSafe."

Other Albertans honked their car horns while passing protesters or shared their support of the students by posting on social media. Members of MacDougall Church in Edmonton marched to support students at Allendale School, as well.

Students held signs with lots of sayings, including, "Hey Kenney, leave us alone." (Jennifer Lee/CBC)

Former NDP education minister David Eggen attended the protest at Victoria School of the Arts in Edmonton, where students chanted, "Save our GSAs," and "Hey, Jason, leave our kids alone."

'They are fearful'

Teacher Kevin McBean, who is the GSA faculty sponsor at M.E. LaZerte School in Edmonton, says his school's club is a social space for kids to discuss social issues, watch movies and make pizza.

"Certainly many of my students aren't necessarily out to their parents, or if they are, it's already a rather contentious issue at home," McBean said.

Zac Yeun, a student at M.E. Lazerte School, will be part of Friday's walkout. Kevin McBean is the faculty sponsor for the school's GSA. (Ariel Fournier/CBC)

"The GSA provides them with a space where they can be themselves and just connect with other people, and so I think they are fearful that these kinds of policies could hurt them."

UCP promises 'strongest legal protection' in country for GSAs

Kenney has said he would replace the NDP's Bill 24 with the seven-year-old Education Act — in essence removing some legal protections for Alberta LGBTQ students and school staff.

The Education Act, proposed under the former Progressive Conservative Party, does not have the change the NDP passed, including:

The requirement for school principals to grant student requests for GSAs.

The requirement for private schools to have public policies on protecting LGBTQ students.

Kenney has said that the UCP's proposed Education Act would still protect GSAs.

At an Edmonton event in March, he said that parents would only be notified by school staff of their child's involvement in rare cases — a position he reiterated when reached Friday.

"We're keeping our election commitment, which is to modernize the Education Act in Alberta and to maintain the strongest legal protection for gay-straight alliances in the country," Kenney said ahead of the rally.

"It's great to see young people taking an active interest in issues. I'd suggest better for them to do rallies or protests after school hours and not during them. We want to make sure young people are actually learning in class instead of doing politics."

University of Calgary political scientist Melanee Thomas said on Twitter that she felt students had to protest during school hours as many take long bus rides to get home at the end of the day.

"Goal is to be inclusive," she Tweeted.

Students outside Western High in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> protesting proposed changes to the province’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSA</a> legislation made by <a href="https://twitter.com/jkenney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jkenney</a> and his <a href="https://twitter.com/Alberta_UCP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Alberta_UCP</a> <a href="https://t.co/P9reQVPaUp">pic.twitter.com/P9reQVPaUp</a> —@albertareporter

Not all schools had large turnouts

The UCP's promise had sparked protests in Calgary and Edmonton during the election campaign.

Upon Kenney's victory, the students organized the mass protest.

Many schools had large turnouts Friday, though not all.

At Bishop Grandin High School in southwest Calgary, for example, fewer than 10 people took part.

One student told CBC they felt the walkout wasn't well-advertised, or worse, they worried that other students didn't care.

