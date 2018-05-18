Conservation specialist calls for new wildlife crossing after grizzly hit, killed on Trans-Canada

A conservation specialist says a wildlife crossing bridge is needed, after a third grizzly in five years was hit and killed on the same stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

On Aug. 28, a 275-kilogram (600-pound) male grizzly was discovered dead at the side of the highway near Jumpingpound Creek, about 40 kilometres west of Calgary.

"It's concerning," said Joanna Skrajny, with the Alberta Wilderness Association. "You start to question when the numbers start to add up, 'What are we going to do about this situation? What can we do?'"

Skrajny suggested a wildlife crossing could help, as well as mitigation efforts like removing roadkill or vegetation from the area.

"Clearing any food sources that might be attracting the bears and providing them ways to safely cross if they do need to get from one area to another," she said.

There are dozens of wildlife underpasses and overpasses between Banff National Park and Yoho National Park. An overpass east of the community of Lac Des Arcs is in the planning stages.

Skrajny estimates around 70 grizzlies live in the Banff area, out of around 700 in the province. She said it's vital to protect that population.

The Alberta Wilderness Association is awaiting an update from the province on bear mortality rates — and the status of the province's grizzly population — over the last two years.