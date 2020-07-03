Hiker survives mother grizzly attack by playing dead in Kananaskis

Playing dead may be the reason a hiker who was attacked by a female grizzly bear in Kananaskis last Tuesday managed to escape — with just a bite to the elbow to show for the encounter.

The hiker came across a mother grizzly and her cubs near Pasque Mountain, and accidentally got too close.

"The mother bear swatted and knocked him down. He put his arm up and the bear grabbed him by the elbow. He played dead, the bear dropped him and ran off, and he laid there for 10 minutes," Jennifer Dagsvik, with Alberta Environment and Parks, said in an emailed statement.

"In this case, our bear experts confirm that lying still was the right thing to do," Dagsvik said. "We know that a female bear with a cub is going to attack to protect her cub. As soon as a person is no longer a threat, then she will go to find her cub."

After the attack, the hiker was able to walk to his vehicle and drive to the hospital.

Dagsvik said the area has been closed for public safety and to give the bear and her cub space.

It was not clear whether the hiker was alone, or whether the hiker was aware he had entered a restricted area.

Parks Canada is reminding outdoor enthusiasts that they can encounter a bear at any time, and to stay alert.

"You just need to be aware of your surroundings as much as possible," said Jay Honeyman, a human-wildlife conflict biologist with Alberta Environment and Parks.

Jay Honeyman a human-wildlife conflict biologist with the province,, says outdoor enthusiasts need to be aware of their surroundings to help avoid a bear encounter. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Honeyman said at this time of year, both black and grizzly bears are focused on fattening themselves up before they enter their dens for winter.

"What that means is that they're not as attentive as they might normally be of their surroundings and the chances of surprising them is possible," he said.

Honeyman spoke to CBC News while setting up an electric fence around a local beekeeper's property near Ghost Lake, after an encounter with a black bear.

He said as buffalo berry season comes to a close, bears are looking for food elsewhere, and often venturing outside the backcountry.

"A lot of bears, particularly in the foothills and the mountains, have shifted to other food sources and in our world of conflict that means things like fruit trees, grain bins, chicken coops, beehives."

He said if people are headed into the mountains, it's important to stay alert and go prepared.

"Bear spray is a big one," Honeyman said. "I mean we really are advocating the use of bear spray and to have it available and close on your person. Hiking in groups is always a good thing. Making noise when you're out hiking. Pets on leashes those kinds of things. Looking for bear signs, bear scat, tracks."