Football fans from all over Canada journeyed to Calgary this week for the final CFL showdown this season at McMahon Stadium.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their first Grey Cup title in 29 years, defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Bombers coach Mike O'Shea gets some Gatorade after leading his team to Grey Cup victory. (Leah Hennel/CBC)

Keith Urban takes an outdoor stage at McMahon Stadium, entertaining the halftime crowd. (Leah Hennel/CBC)

Take a look at how the fans took in all the Grey Cup action:

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were leading over the Hamilton Tiger Cats 21 to 6 at the half during the 107th Grey Cup. (Leah Hennel/CBC)

The Bombers have managed to stay one step ahead of the Ticats the entire game so far. (Leah Hennel/CBC)

Andrew Harris rushed for one touchdown and caught another, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead the Hamilton Ticats 21-6 at halftime of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary. (Leah Hennel/CBC)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan Heather Buchanan and Hamilton Tiger-Cats fan Michelle Poitra are just two of the thousands of football fans watching their teams play in the 107th Grey Cup at Calgary's McMahon Stadium today. (Leah Hennel/CBC)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan Darla Undiks takes in the tailgate party at McMahon Stadium. (Leah Hennel/CBC)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fan Sheree Bashak has the Grey Cup on her mind. (Leah Hennel/CBC)