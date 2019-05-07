It said May 7 on the calendar, but there was a distinctly November feel to Olympic Plaza on Tuesday morning.

Partly that was because of cool and cloudy weather conditions, but the other part was a Grey Cup Festival kickoff party, to coincide with tickets going on sale for the 2019 CFL championship game, Nov. 24 at McMahon Stadium.

It's Calgary's first time hosting the national title tilt since 2009, when Montreal infamously won on the game's final play after Saskatchewan was assessed a five-yard penalty for having too many men on the field. The Alouettes then kicked a successful field goal after missing on their first attempt.

However, just as significantly, Calgary will host the 2019 Grey Cup Festival, Nov. 20-24 at Stampede Park, a national celebration that will include a family festival area, team parties, a Grey Cup rodeo, special events, the Shaw CFL Awards and a Grey Cup gala.

Football fans, Stamps supporters, kids and potential Grey Cup festival volunteers showed up at Olympic Plaza early Tuesday to enjoy free pancakes, listen to live country rock and maybe even dance a little.

Fan Brian Woods says the Grey Cup is more Canadian than the Stanley Cup. (Mike Symington/CBC)

'Major Canadian tradition'

Brian Woods and his wife attended the 2018 Grey Cup Festival as well as the game in Edmonton.

"It's where Canada gets together — all cities, all teams, winners or losers, whatever — and have a great time," Woods said, before dropping the figurative gauntlet with Canada's other national pastime.

"It's more Canadian than hockey," he said. "Sorry, folks."

That sentiment was echoed by longtime, 22-year-long Stampeder season ticket holder Kathy Brennan.

"It's the one icon of sports that's solely Canadian, and everybody can embrace it. It's great for across the country — and we even get some of those Yankees up here to enjoy it.

"It certainly is the spirit [of Canada], because everybody can come from all over the country."

Longtime Stampeders season ticket holder Kathy Brennan gets blitzed by team mascot Ralph the Dog at Olympic Plaza. Tickets for the 2019 Grey Cup went on sale Tuesday morning. (Mike Symington)

Working man wages

The other thing that makes the CFL experience easier to connect to than the five-star, private-jet-flying lifestyle of the professional NHL hockey player is, as Woods said, the fact that CFL players earn "working man's wages."

"I can relate more in our league, the CFL, to a guy making $70,000 to $150,000 a year than I can understanding a guy making $1.5 or $3 or $7 million a year," he said.

"I can relate to that. And I think that's more of a working man's sport."

Woods didn't come to Olympic Plaza for the free pancakes but did hope to say hello to CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The commissioner said in a Monday radio interview with the Homestretch that he was willing to entertain any suggestions fans had for ending the labour negotiations the league is embroiled in with the CFL Players' Association.

"My experience with our fans is they are amazing. They love our game. They're passionate about it. And even when they're pushing me, I always find that they're still Canadian and they're still warm and friendly," Ambrosie said.

What makes the Grey Cup Festival resonate even more in 2019, Ambrosie added, is that it was a bunch of rowdy Stampeders fans, way back in the day, who basically invented the concept .

"In 1948, they famously got on a train [to Toronto] and brought a horse along and rode it through a [Royal York] Hotel lobby," Ambrosie said.

"An annual festival was born."

With files from Mike Symington and The Homestretch.