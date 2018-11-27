Looking to buy Grey Cup tickets? Watch out for scammers

The Better Business Bureau is advising football fans to watch out for scammers when buying tickets for the 107th Grey Cup game in Calgary.

Scammers will often sell fake tickets that replicate the look of legitimate tickets or re-sell the same ticket to multiple buyers, the BBB said in a release.

Shawna-Kay Thomas, communications specialist with the Calgary bureau, says some scammers have machinery that generates fake tickets and there is no way to tell until you show up to the venue.

"You want to be careful because scammers are online and they may reach out to you sending a ticket and give a fake identity, fake name and fake telephone number," Thomas said Wednesday.

"You have no way of getting back in touch with them because the information they provided to the seller is not real."

The bureau warns consumers that in most cases, scammers will ask for payment via wire money transfer, and once payment is received, communication stops and tickets are nowhere to be found.

"We ask that you go to the venue directly or the organizers to get your ticket.… You want to use a secure method of payment. So your credit card is secure, and if something happens and you're ripped off, usually the credit card company has some recourse for that," she said.

On the flip side, if you're selling Grey Cup tickets, the BBB suggests making sure the money is in your account before giving access.

"You always have people who are ripping others off in these times," said Thomas.

Tips for buying Grey Cup tickets

The BBB says to stay safe from ticket scams, use the following tips: