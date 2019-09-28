Skip to Main Content
Climate activist Greta Thunberg says she is coming to Alberta
Calgary·New

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will travel to Alberta after a series of appearances in the United States.

No dates or specific locations have been announced

Joel Dryden · CBC News ·
Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg will visit Alberta in the near future. (Andrej Ivanov/Reuters)

Thunberg made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, one day after speaking at a rally in Denver, Colorado.

Thunberg has not announced specific locations or dates for her visit to the province.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Thunberg spoke to a massive crowd in Montreal, estimated at half a million. 

There, she called for world leaders to take concrete action on climate change, adding that protests should continue until changes were implemented.

"We are not in school today, you are not at work today, because this is an emergency, and we will not be bystanders," Thunberg said during the rally, which took place Sept. 27.

Thunberg also met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while in Montreal, telling him that the Canadian government was not doing enough to fight climate change.

