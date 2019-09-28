Climate activist Greta Thunberg says she is coming to Alberta

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will travel to Alberta after a series of appearances in the United States.

Thunberg made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, one day after speaking at a rally in Denver, Colorado.

Heading north again. Now follows a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Then on to Alberta, Canada! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slowtravel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slowtravel</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTfyF9ROCb">pic.twitter.com/iTfyF9ROCb</a> —@GretaThunberg

Thunberg has not announced specific locations or dates for her visit to the province.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Thunberg spoke to a massive crowd in Montreal, estimated at half a million.

There, she called for world leaders to take concrete action on climate change, adding that protests should continue until changes were implemented.

"We are not in school today, you are not at work today, because this is an emergency, and we will not be bystanders," Thunberg said during the rally, which took place Sept. 27.

Thunberg also met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while in Montreal, telling him that the Canadian government was not doing enough to fight climate change.