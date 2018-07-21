Calgary's 138-km Greenway creates largest pathway network in the world
Pathway connects 55 Calgary communities and 400,000 Calgarians
The Greenway is the cycling equivalent to the ring road: a 138-kilometre pathway that connects 55 different Calgary communities, where about 400,000 Calgarians live.
The Calgary Eyeopener's Angela Knight is spending a few early mornings this summer exploring the various hidden delights along the Greenway, which include parks, a frisbee golf track, a provincial park and other natural splendours.
The path also connects to the rest of Calgary's bike paths, creating a network more than 1,000 kilometres long — the largest pathway network in the world.
The $50-million pathway — funded by all three levels of government, as well as energy and real estate companies, the Rotary Club of Calgary and Mattamy Homes — is now 95 per cent complete.
It can be cycled in 11 or 12 hours if you put the pedal to the metal, but you might want to break up experiencing it into a few smaller, less-demanding weekend rides. Or not.
Here's a sample of some of the more memorable vantage points along the Greenway.
With files from the Calgary Eyeopener
