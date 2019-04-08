Green Shirt Day honours Humboldt Bronco Logan Boulet's legacy in Lethbridge

As the country marked the first anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy over the weekend, the issue of organ donation was also put in the spotlight.

One of the 16 people killed in the Saskatchewan bus crash a year ago was Broncos player Logan Boulet of Lethbridge, Alta. Shortly before he died, Boulet signed up to be donor, and six people later benefited from his organs.

What soon followed has been called the Logan Boulet Effect — Canadian Blood Services estimates that within two months of Boulet's death more than 150,000 people registered to become organ donors.

Across Canada on Sunday, people wore green for the first Green Shirt Day, in memory of Boulet and to raise awareness of the need for more donors.

Boulet's parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet, took part in an afternoon skate at a Lethbridge rink to mark the day.

Bernadine said it was all bit overwhelming.

"It just kind of exploded with what it is and people wanting to have green shirts. We just wanted people to wear green, we want people to be inspired, to register, to have a conversation with their family about being an organ donor," she said.

"We wear green because it's hope. It's renewal. It's for the Broncos and it's for organ donation."

Toby says his son's legacy makes them very proud.

"We're asked this question many, many times. At the beginning, we'd say well, if this is a silver medal, we'll take it. But now it's like, it is a silver medal and I'll gladly take it," he said.

Toby hopes the family skate catches on as a yearly tradition.

"Get your local minor hockey group, like we did, to donate the ice and have a skate and it'll be awesome," he said. "So maybe that will be the marker for Green Shirt Day for families to come out as a family event."

Michael Ravenhill is head of the David Foster Foundation, which provides financial support to families with children who need organ transplants.

He says Boulet's selfless act changed the landscape of organ donation in Canada.

The need for donors remains great. The Canadian Institute for Health Information says 4,333 patients are currently waiting for life-changing transplants.