New Green Line images show proposed downtown tunnel and new green space in Eau Claire

The City of Calgary is asking the public about what they think of new renderings of the Green Line project, which include a downtown tunnel and new park.

Wendy Tynan, director of stakeholder relations for the Green Line, said they're now taking online feedback on the updated concepts.

"It's important to share sort of with stakeholders what this could look and feel like as the behind the scenes work is really about the engineering to see what's possible. So that's really the foundation of the functional plan," she said.

One of the new renderings shows a downtown tunnel for a section of the LRT line between 16th Avenue North and Elbow River in Inglewood.

Around the portal for the downtown tunnel is a proposed green space in Eau Claire.

The design of the bridge carrying the Green Line over the Bow River shows that it will not include a support pier in the river. (City of Calgary)

Another proposed change is the design for the bridge that would carry the Green Line over the Bow River — which has been winnowed to two possibilities.

The city has issued imagery for a new green space in Eau Claire, around the portal for the downtown tunnel. (City of Calgary)

Tynan said this is the final phase of the reveal stage so that Calgarians and stakeholders can see how their input has been used.

"It's not a locked and loaded plan but it's an approach and so there's still lots more discussions still to happen with the communities and both the CA's and BIAs have been very involved throughout the process."

She added that the functional plan for these Green Line segments will go to city council next month; however talks between the city and the province on a financing agreement for the project are continuing.

The updated plan for the downtown portion of the Green Line has been posted on the city's website.