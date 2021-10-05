A long-awaited Islamic school in northeast Calgary is now a step closer to reality.

Work has started on the Green Dome Islamic School, run by the Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly.

The organization purchased the parcel of land where its Green Dome Mosque sits, at 4616 80th Ave. N.E., in 2008.

The Islamic Assembly spent years raising money and obtaining the necessary permits needed to make the school a reality.

"It's a great moment for the Muslim community in Calgary," said Imam Syed Soharwardy. "Because our community has been waiting for this project to start."

The K to 9 school will cover the Alberta curriculum as well as offering Islamic studies and language studies for girls and boys.

"The school, although it's a private school, any Calgarian can be admitted. We'll be teaching the Alberta curriculum with options to learn Islamic studies, Arabic or Urdu languages," Soharwardy said.

The finished school will include a playground, gymnasium, cafeteria and a place for pre-school kids.

The final cost is expected to be in the region of $20 million.

"Ninety-five per cent of our donations came from the Calgary northeast area, and the rest came from the rest of the Calgary area. We heavily rely on our own community, those who pray with us," said Soharwardy.

The long-term vision includes eventually accepting kids up to Grade 12 and a separate fundraising push to build a new mosque on the same site as the current Green Dome Mosque, which is a temporary facility.

The school is expected to open in the fall of 2024 and is already taking registrations via the Al Madinah Calgary Islamic Assembly.