Gravel truck rollover in Royal Oak puts dangerous intersection back in spotlight

An overturned gravel truck laying in the the road of a northwest Calgary community was no surprise to concerned residents living there.

Truck traffic from nearby aggregate pits has been an ongoing issue in the community of Royal Oak, and now a fully loaded truck laying on its side — spilling diesel and gravel onto pavement — exemplifies the problem.

Royal Oak resident Ann Sorbie says this intersection has been a constant concern for the community, and she hopes this incident serves as a wakeup call for the city.

Residents says this intersection has been a constant concern for the community of Royal Oak. (Helen Pike/CBC)

"As far as I'm concerned it's just a bit of a miracle today that no pedestrian was standing here and the driver was not hurt," said Sorbie.

Police say the truck was turning from 112th Avenue onto Country Hills Boulevard when it landed on its side facing oncoming traffic.

People who live here have been telling area councillor Ward Sutherland it's dangerous for years, however he says there's nothing that can be done to make the intersection safer.

"This is a tough intersection and it should have been designed differently. We went on the cheap apparently 12 years ago," he said.

Some people in the Royal Oak area want the city to consider banning heavy truck traffic from the intersection of 112th Ave. and Country Hills Blvd. N.W. (Dave Will/CBC)

Sutherland says he has scheduled a meeting with the industry next week to discuss options.

However, many people in the Royal Oak area want the city to consider banning heavy truck traffic from the intersection entirely.

"Nothing but a nuisance, it's terrible, especially the trucks making a left onto Country Hills Boulevard," said Nurdin Kassam, who has lived in the area for about 12 years.

"Sometimes they spill the gravel all over without the proper coverage on the trailers on the trucks," said Kassam.

Area Coun. Ward Sutherland says there's not much that can be done to make this intersection safer. (Lucie Edwardson/CBC)

Sheri Filuk agrees, saying the worst part is the sheer volume of gravel trucks.

"It's pretty awful especially when you're walking with a stroller. The gravel is flying off the trucks as they're turning the corners," Filuk said.

"And I don't know if the red light camera is the best idea for this intersection because now the trucks are trying to speed through those corners because they're trying to not get the red light ticket. There have been a lot of near-miss accidents. It's kind of ridiculous."