Residents want heavy gravel trucks banned from rumbling through Calgary neighbourhood

People who walk or drive through the intersection at 112th Avenue and Country Hills Boulevard northwest say the steady stream of heavy trucks travelling from two gravel pits is an ongoing safety concern.

And then there's the flying gravel, speeding trucks and long lines, they say.

Many people in the Royal Oak area want the city to consider banning heavy truck traffic from the intersection entirely.

"Nothing but a nuisance, it's terrible, especially the trucks making a left onto Country Hills Boulevard," said Nurdin Kassam, who has lived in the area for about 12 years.

"Sometimes they spill the gravel all over without the proper coverage on the trailers on the trucks."

Sheri Filuk agrees, saying the worst part is the sheer volume of gravel trucks.

"It's pretty awful especially when you're walking with a stroller. The gravel is flying off the trucks as they're turning the corners," Filuk said.

"And I don't know if the red light camera is the best idea for this intersection because now the trucks are trying to speed through those corners because they're trying to not get the red light ticket. There have been a lot of near-miss accidents. It's kind of ridiculous."

Some people in the Royal Oak area want the city to consider banning heavy truck traffic from the intersection of 112th Ave. and Country Hills Blvd. N.W. (Dave Will/CBC)

Resident Ali Oonwala says the city has taken steps to ease those concerns, but it just isn't working.

"They were hoping once Sarcee Trail opened up that most of the gravel trucks would head out there. But we continue to see … a number of big gravel trucks, and it's a major issue when there's so much pedestrian traffic here."

He says it's time to close the intersection off to heavy truck traffic for good.

But Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland says while resident concerns are valid, the trucks are a reality of the area.

Resident Ali Oonwala is concerned about safety at the busy intersection of 112th Ave. and Country Hills Boulevard, and wants the city to ban large gravel trucks. (CBC)

"That industry has been there long before the community. It services all around our neighbours besides Calgary. So that's necessary."

Sutherland says he's participating in an audit on Friday to see what enforcement measures can be taken to improve the situation.

He says calming measures — like prohibiting truck traffic during rush hours — are being looked at.