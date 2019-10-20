Skip to Main Content
Gravel truck hit by train in Cypress County, Alta.
Calgary

Gravel truck hit by train in Cypress County, Alta.

The driver of a gravel truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries Sunday afternoon after their truck was hit by a train.

Crossing remains closed, RCMP said

CBC News ·
A gravel truck was hit by a train in southern Alberta on Sunday. (Don MacKinnon/Bloomberg)

The driver of a gravel truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries Sunday afternoon after their truck was hit by a train.

RCMP said the collision happened at 3 p.m. at Township Road 154-A and Range Road 94, which is located near Suffield.

The train and its contents remain on the track, police said, and its not known when the crossing will reopen.

Both RCMP and CP Rail police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash happened around 45 kilometres northwest of Medicine Hat.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.