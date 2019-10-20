Gravel truck hit by train in Cypress County, Alta.
The driver of a gravel truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries Sunday afternoon after their truck was hit by a train.
Crossing remains closed, RCMP said
RCMP said the collision happened at 3 p.m. at Township Road 154-A and Range Road 94, which is located near Suffield.
The train and its contents remain on the track, police said, and its not known when the crossing will reopen.
Both RCMP and CP Rail police are investigating the cause of the crash.
The crash happened around 45 kilometres northwest of Medicine Hat.
