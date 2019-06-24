Alberta MLA quotes Nazi in since-deleted tweet

An Alberta associate minister tweeted before deleting a quote attributed to a prominent figure from Nazi Germany on Saturday.

MLA Grant Hunter, the province's associate minister of red tape reduction, wrote, "Wernher von Braun said, 'To conquer the universe you'd have to solve two problems: gravity and red tape.' We've made it clear that we are committed to reducing red tape in Alberta. Lots more to come..."

The quote came from an opinion piece linked by Hunter in his tweet.

That op-ed, written by news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations Bob Layton, was still live on the Global News website as of Saturday evening — the article had been edited to remove the quote around 7 p.m.

An editor's note at the top of the article read: "This editorial has been updated to remove a quotation which lacked context and clarity. Its inclusion may have unintentionally offended some readers."

An embedded video of Layton reading the quote aloud had also been removed.

Grant Hunter's tweet includes a quote attributed to Nazi officer Wernher von Braun. The quote is included in the Global News editorial linked by Hunter. (Twitter)

Hunter's tweet was posted at 1 p.m. Saturday, and deleted approximately an hour later. He then reposted a link to the article, minus the quote from von Braun.

Hunter's press secretary said Saturday the minister would be unavailable for an interview, and declined to send a comment, instead suggesting CBC News contact Global/CHED/Corus.

CBC has reached out to both Layton and Corus Entertainment and has yet to receive a response.

Von Braun was an aerospace engineer and SS officer who developed the V-2 ballistic missile for the Nazis during the Second World War. The missiles were used in the London Blitz and were built at a concentration camp by prisoners — thousands of whom died at the camp.

He's got to be very careful about using language associated with Nazis. - Lori Williams, political scientist

The former Nazi SS officer later came to the United States, where he used his expertise to become a central player in the development of the U.S. space program.

Von Braun is seen by some as "not a 'real' Nazi … many critics and many survivors of the Mittelbau-Dora Concentration Camp, on the other hand, see him as an unprincipled opportunity or even a convinced Nazi who was directly responsible for the deaths of 20,000 prisoners," according to an article published in the academic journal German Studies Review.

Lori Williams, a political scientist with Mount Royal University, said in the age of social media, it's important to be careful about sharing a quote unless you know the source.

"To simply repeat a quotation without naming the source might look a little bit less problematic. But to actually say the name of a Nazi officer and then quote it, highly problematic.

"And it would be a little bit different had it not been that he … made comments about the superior stock about the people in his constituency, and actually used the word Aryan, misspelled it," Williams said, referring to a 2010 letter to the editor Hunter submitted to the Cardston Temple City Star.

"He's got to be very careful about using language associated with Nazis."

Controversial comments

The Taber-Warner MLA is no stranger to controversy.

In 2016, Hunter was one of eight then-Wildrose MLAs who signed a column comparing the carbon tax to the genocide of millions of Ukrainians in the 1930s. The party later apologized.

In 2018, he apologized after comparing the NDP's 2015 election victory to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which killed more than 200,000 people, the Taber Times reported.

Williams said his accumulated comments could pose a political problem.

"If you put together an accumulation of these kind of remarks, failed policies, broken promises, some of the scandals that have been associated with the leadership campaign, all that stuff put together could accumulate into something that could be much more problematic in the next election," Williams said.

"If it happens again I think the party is going to have to look carefully at whether they want to continue to have him represent them because it could start to blow back on the party."