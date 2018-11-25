Student's winning public art design to be built in heart of new Alberta community

A University of Calgary student's public artwork design has won a competition held by the firm behind some of the city's most iconic fusions of art and architecture.

Gordon Skilling is studying landscape architecture at the university.

Gordon Skilling won a competition hosted by Calgary-based Heavy Industries to have his artwork displayed in the new community of Harmony. (Submitted)

He recently won a student art competition hosted by Calgary-based Heavy Industries to design a piece of public artwork that will be at the heart of the new community of Harmony in Rocky View County, just west of the city.

"I'm talking with the engineer about things that need to be done and it's kind of cool because I'm pinching myself thinking that I'm at the stage where this thing is going forward to being built," Skilling said.

Heavy Industries has worked on the Glacier Skywalk in Jasper, the Emergent steel rail benches and mirrors in front of the Edison building in downtown Calgary, the Nest meeting space inside the Esker Foundation gallery, the Stetson Hat stack at Le Germain Hotel, Marking at Fort Calgary — and even Travelling Light, the controversial giant blue ring on 96th Avenue N.E.

What it will look like

Skilling's design — [Re]newal - Profound Cycles — is a triptych built of flat rods that viewed together create a 3D image of an adult passing along a native prairie flower to a child.

"One of the things I wanted to do was, coming from a landscape perspective, it was important to understand the history of where that community was being built," he said.

He said the company behind the development did an environmental study and found a blue-eyed grass that was a rare one, specific to the region.

"It's a very beautiful, very small flower that you'd almost miss if you didn't know, because it's so small and inconspicuous," he said. "A flower being handed down from an older generation to a younger generation, and kind of connecting the past … [to] the future."

Calgary's public art program is currently on hold, following controversy over some unpopular high-profile designs.

But Skilling said the privately-funded Heavy Industries competition — which was run with Qualico Communities and Bordeaux Developments — could hold some answers for how public art is selected.

"It's a very different process than a public art process where something is going to be sitting within the public realm in the city as opposed to where, this is you know, in a community," he said.

"There's people that have been saying, like even Heavy has come across and said, you know, this may be a new model for how public art could be."

The artwork, which will be Skilling's first built project, is set to be completed by the end of summer 2019 — shortly after his graduation.