Good Life Community Bicycle Shop to close down after a decade
'We were the biggest and only community bike shop in Calgary for a really long time'
After a decade of teaching people how to repair and take care of their bicycles, Good Life Community Bike Shop is shutting down.
The shop announced Saturday that the doors will be closing in one week, on Oct. 27.
"It was mildly unexpected. We knew we were going to be closing down," said shop coordinator Simone Parker.
"The really short notice, at the end of this month was really unexpected, they found another person to take over our lease."
'Not sustainable'
Parker said the shop didn't have enough money to stay open.
"We're not sustainable, we're not making enough to stay open, to cover our overhead costs even though it's a not-for-profit," she said.
The shop had moved locations a few times, from Eau Claire Market, to the old Ant Hill building in Kensington, to Mission, to a building near Chinook Centre in south Calgary.
It had a program that allowed people to work in the store to earn a bike or bike parts and hosted free workshops to help people from different marginalized communities learn how to take care of their bikes.
Parker said the closure is a big loss for the cycling community.
"I think it's really sad actually. We were the biggest and only community bike shop in Calgary for a really long time and I think every city needs to have a community bike shop that is accessible, especially with Calgary moving toward more cycling-friendly infrastructure."
The tools and stands will be put in storage, in the hope someone will be able to reopen the organization one day — staff and members have floated ideas but there's nothing concrete in place yet.
For the next week, all bikes at the store will be 50 per cent off with further discounts on used parts, and donations are no longer being accepted. People looking to donate used bikes can send them to Two Wheel View or other cycling non-profits, the organization said.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | From Highway 1 to Madison Square Garden: Alberta trumpet soloist to play the Big Apple
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Military Museums honour Sikhs connected with Canada's military
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.