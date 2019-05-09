Man grabs $12,000 gold chain and flees Southcentre jewelry store, police say

Calgary police are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a southeast jewelry store theft.

On Jan. 26, around 8 p.m., a man asked an employee at Michael Hill in Southcentre to show him a 10-karat gold chain valued around $12,000, police said.

As the employee went to return the chain to a spot under the glass, the man reached over the counter and grabbed the chain out of the employee's hands, police said. He then ran from the store and left the mall.

He was picked up outside the doors by a person driving a dark-coloured SUV.

Police believe the man is about five foot eight inches tall with a slight build, curly hair, glasses and facial hair.

At the time the necklace was taken he was also wearing a baseball hat and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers, anonymously.