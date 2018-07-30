Weed-managing goats are back and it's win-win for Calgary parks

The urban conservation lead with Calgary Parks says the weed-managing goats are back and this time in an urban park overlooking downtown.

"Wherever we have got them, people are pretty happy to see them show up," Chris Manderson told reporters Monday as 130 goats went to town at McHugh Bluff in Sunnyside.

"People like goats," he said with a laugh.

"That gives us a chance to talk to people about how we manage our parks. People are interested in this and want to know why."

This urban setting is new. Previously, the goats have been used in the Confluence Park pilot project, now entering its third year. Land use bylaws were changed last summer to allow for this type of animal use on city property.

Manderson says there are so many benefits to the project.

Chris Manderson of Calgary Parks says people seem to love the goats used in this weed-management program. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

"Goats tend to go after broadleaf plants as opposed to grasses, so they are actually really good for weed control in an area like this," he said.

"They do a little bit of soil disturbance with their hooves, that helps the planting beds. So when we seed this area with native grasses and flowers, they will have a better chance of establishing."

Shepherd Cailey Chase says the program gets people talking about biodiversity and other important issues. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

The goats and their shepherds will be at McHugh Bluff for a couple of weeks but that's only one element to Calgary Parks' overall naturalization project, which will last two to three years.

Manderson says weed management is a longer-term effort.

"With enough grazing you will tend to weaken those species. The plant gets weaker and that makes control easier. This is a good way to start weed control without relying on herbicides, our established tool for weed control in a lot of areas."

The cost of the goat program is comparable to the use of herbicides, but there are many benefits beyond cost, including herbicide-use reduction and resident engagement in the process.

About 130 weed-munching goats will be at Calgary's McHugh Bluff, north of downtown, for the next couple of weeks. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Shepherd Cailey Chase says that while she was initially concerned with the high density of the area around McHugh Bluff, the goats weren't.

"The goats are so calm and they know what they are doing. They came here to eat weeds and that's what they are here for. The challenge is completely absorbed by the goats," Chase said.

But as importantly, they get people talking.

"It gets people back to the land," she said.

"They are helping raise the biodiversity in this area. They are lowering the weeds, lowering the domestic grasses so that wildflowers can come back, and the native grasses in the area."

