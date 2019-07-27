Soaring group suspends operations after two die in mid-air collision

A group dedicated to flying unpowered aircraft in southern Alberta has suspended operations after two of its members died in a mid-air collision Friday.

Emergency officials said a single-engine tow plane struck a two-seat glider, causing the latter to crash and killing two people.

The accident happened near Black Diamond, Alta., about 40 kilometres south of Calgary, just after 4 p.m. MT.

The crash took place across Range Road 22 from the Cu Nim Gliding Club, just outside of Black Diamond, Alta. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

The Cu Nim Gliding Club announced in a Facebook post they would remain closed until its community could "grieve the loss and celebrate the memory" of its two club members.

"There are risks inherent to soaring and efforts are made to ensure safety for all," wrote the club in its statement.

According to the Transportation Safety Board, the tow plane was a Cessna 182 Skylane, and the glider was a Schleicher ASK 21.

TSB investigators arrived on site Saturday morning and continue to probe the crash.

The Cu Nim club said it will evaluate its operations along with investigators, and that a date to resume hasn't yet been determined.

Ongoing investigation

On Friday, police were unable to confirm how many people were involved in the crash but RCMP said that while the glider crashed the tow plane did not.

Officers interviewed people at the scene and remained on site until TSB investigators arrived on Saturday.

The RCMP's forensic investigation unit also attended the scene.