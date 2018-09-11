Bear trap set in Glenmore Landing as officers aim to trap wayward bruin

Sightings of a black bear in Glenmore Landing near Heritage Park have prompted Alberta Fish and Wildlife to set up a trap in the area and for the city to close a section of pathway near the reservoir.

The bear was first spotted in the area behind the Glenmore Landing shopping centre in southwest Calgary late Sunday night.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife spokesman Brendan Cox said the bear was spotted in the same area Monday at around 10:30 p.m. and again Tuesday morning before 6 a.m.

"It does not appear to be leaving the area on its own," Cox said. "Usually these situations work out best if the animal can make its way out on its own, and that way the stress of having to physically capture and relocate it is avoided for the animal."

Cox said they believe garbage and other unnatural food sources are attracting the bear to the area.

"If a bear does get food conditioned to that sort of thing then it can become more of a public safety concern, so we do need to avoid that," he said.

The live trap is baited, and should the bear go into the trap, the plan is to then assess the bear's health and relocate it to an area where it can have a good chance of survival, Cox said.

We hate to be the BEAR of bad news but for everyone's safety we've closed a section of pathway on the east side of Glenmore Reservoir south of Heritage Drive so <a href="https://twitter.com/FWEnforcement?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FWEnforcement</a> can relocate a bear. For a map of the closed path and detour visit: <a href="https://t.co/wOLPoterzX">https://t.co/wOLPoterzX</a> <a href="https://t.co/juHprj6XlP">pic.twitter.com/juHprj6XlP</a> —@cityofcalgary

The City of Calgary closed a section of pathway on the east side of Glenmore Reservoir south of Heritage Drive. There are closure warnings and tape in the area to mark where the public can and cannot go.

Cox said the fine for entering a closure area is $50.

Anyone who spots the bear is asked to report the sighting to Alberta Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-642-3800.