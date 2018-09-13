4 people fined after entering area closed to trap bear near Glenmore Park

Four people have been charged for entering an area of Glenmore Park closed to catch a black bear spotted in the area.

A section of pathway near the reservoir was closed Tuesday after Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers set a live trap to catch the bear, which was first spotted Sunday night.

There are closure warnings and tape in the area to mark where the public can and cannot go.

The tickets — issued by Fish and Wildlife officers for entering a closed area — come with a fine of $100.

There have been no reported sightings of the bear since Tuesday.

Anyone who spots the animal is asked to report it to the Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.