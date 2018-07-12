Crews search for cause after Glamorgan house fire

Investigators are looking for the cause of a blaze after a southwest Calgary home went up in flames early Thursday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on Governor Drive S.W. in Glamorgan.

Destroyed windows are visible after a house fire in Glamorgan. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"They initiated an aggressive interior tact and knocked down the flames that had extended to the inside of the home," said Battalion Chief Stu Laird.

A search of the home revealed no people or pets inside.

Neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, but the fire was held to only the original home.

Crews remained at the scene Thursday morning.

