Crews search for cause after Glamorgan house fire
Investigators are looking for the cause of a blaze after a southwest Calgary home went up in flames early Thursday morning.
Nobody was home at the time but neighbouring houses were evacuated
At approximately 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on Governor Drive S.W. in Glamorgan.
"They initiated an aggressive interior tact and knocked down the flames that had extended to the inside of the home," said Battalion Chief Stu Laird.
A search of the home revealed no people or pets inside.
Neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, but the fire was held to only the original home.
Crews remained at the scene Thursday morning.
With files from Diane Yanko