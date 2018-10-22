Public memorial to be held for 6-year-old girl killed by C-Train
The child wandered off while her mother was getting her and her siblings ready for school
A memorial will be held Tuesday for a six-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a C-Train in Calgary last week.
On Oct. 15, Efua Ogbeide wandered away from her family's home while her mother was getting her and her siblings dressed for school.
Ogbeide was walking across the tracks at 162nd Avenue by Shawville Way S.W. when the crossing arms began to flash and lower.
The little girl was startled and doubled back onto the tracks, said police acting Sgt. Chris Agren at the time.
Agren said the C-Train driver saw the girl and tried to brake.
Ogbeide was rushed to hospital where she died from her injuries.
A spokesperson for Ogbeide's family said the little girl was on the autism spectrum.
They thanked the public for the support they've received and for contributions to a fundraiser that will help the family relocate to a different community to help with their healing process, as their current home is right near the intersection where the collision happened.
The memorial, which will be open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. at Foster's Garden Chapel at 3220 4th Street N.W. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alberta Children's Hospital.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Notley calls on Ottawa buy more rail cars to get Alberta oil to market
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Facebook temporarily bans woman who called out store name with anti-Indigenous slur
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.