Public memorial to be held for 6-year-old girl killed by C-Train

A memorial will be held Tuesday for a six-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a C-Train in Calgary last week.

On Oct. 15, Efua Ogbeide wandered away from her family's home while her mother was getting her and her siblings dressed for school.

Ogbeide was walking across the tracks at 162nd Avenue by Shawville Way S.W. when the crossing arms began to flash and lower.

The little girl was startled and doubled back onto the tracks, said police acting Sgt. Chris Agren at the time.

Agren said the C-Train driver saw the girl and tried to brake.

Ogbeide was rushed to hospital where she died from her injuries.

A spokesperson for Ogbeide's family said the little girl was on the autism spectrum.

They thanked the public for the support they've received and for contributions to a fundraiser that will help the family relocate to a different community to help with their healing process, as their current home is right near the intersection where the collision happened.

The memorial, which will be open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. at Foster's Garden Chapel at 3220 4th Street N.W. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alberta Children's Hospital.