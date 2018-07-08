Calgary police find parents of young girl discovered alone Saturday night

Calgary police say they have found the parents of a girl discovered alone this weekend.

Early Sunday morning, Calgary Police Service released the photo of the girl, estimated to be two or three years old, in hopes that someone would recognize her. She was too young to clearly identify herself, police said.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Duty Inspector Curtis Olson said he considered the situation to be "resolved with the family."

Olson could not say if that resolution came from a Facebook tip from someone who said they were the girl's mother.

Facebook tip

Calgary Police Service had posted the girl's photo to the social media platform, which was shared more than 4,000 times and pointed officers to a tip.

"Thank you everyone for sharing this post so widely. We have received many tips, including the Facebook post potentially from the girl's mother that some have shared here," said the police's message posted on Facebook at about 8:40 a.m.

"We are continuing to follow up on the information we have received and will update you when we have confirmed the accuracy of the information."

Girl is safe: police

Olson would not say where the girl is currently, except that she is in a safe place. He said police work is ongoing.

In a statement, the police service said "public assistance" is what led investigators to the girl's family, and to respect their privacy, officers would not release more details on what happened.

The girl was alone on Saturday at about 8:15 p.m. MT when she went up to a woman, who was working at her garage on the 2000 block of Dover Road S.E., police had said.

The woman looked in the immediate area for her parents. No one knew the girl, so the woman called police.

The girl was wearing pink pants, a pink tank top, brown sandals with a blue strap and a purple hair tie. She has brown eyes and brown hair.