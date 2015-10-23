Giant panda not pregnant despite hopeful signs, says Calgary Zoo

The female giant panda at the Calgary Zoo is not pregnant, despite hopeful signs and hanging out in the maternity ward, a zoo spokesperson said Tuesday in a release.

"The emotional roller-coaster is over," Alison Archambault said.

"Through a combination of behavioural signs combined with urine hormone testing and veterinary ultrasound, we were seeing some signs that made us hopeful. However, ultimately, it has been determined that she is not pregnant. Pseudo pregnancies and miscarriages are not unusual in giant pandas."

The 12-year-old Er Shun and her partner, Da Mao, are on loan from China in a conservation breeding project until 2023.

The zoo had been checking for signs since she was artificially inseminated six months ago, and some behaviours hinted at success.

"Over the summer, she had been choosing to spend the majority of her time in the maternity area of Panda Passage," Archambault said.

Er Shun did deliver twins successfully in 2015. Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue are headed back to China later this year.

Another emotional roller-coaster at the zoo came from the death of a baby giraffe on the weekend. The newborn male giraffe died because it had an underdeveloped urethra and wasn't able to urinate properly.