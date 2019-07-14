The trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife dropped Monday, and Albertans were treated to some familiar sights (including a plate of Timbits in a diner in one scene).

The movie, a sequel to 1984's Ghostbusters, trades Manhattan for the fields and hoodoos of southern Alberta, with scenes set in Calgary, Fort Macleod, Drumheller, Turner Valley, Beiseker, Dorothy and Crossfield.

Fort Macleod, located about 170 kilometres south of Calgary, has been transformed into the fictional Oklahoma town of Summerville.

The trailer includes shots of the historic Dorothy Ferry Bridge over the Red Deer River, Crossfield's W.G. Murdoch School, Drumheller's water tower and the Ecto-1 car careening toward Fort Macleod's Empress Theatre, complete with a shot of actress Mckenna Grace firing a proton pack, hitting the theatre's sign.

There's also a shot of what appears to be something strange in the century-old Turner Valley Gas Plant.

Director Jason Reitman had shared the first set photo for the movie back in July, showing himself, father Ivan Reitman (who directed the original film and its 1989 sequel) and cast members Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Grace (Captain Marvel) and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) in Calgary's Lower Mount Royal.

There's just a quick glimpse of what appears to be a Calgary neighbourhood in the trailer — showing the family walking and towing luggage toward a street.

Filming took place between July and October, according to ACTRA Alberta.

It also stars Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

The movie is set to be released in July.

CBC has mapped out all of the known filming locations, or you can take a look at the scenes from the trailer and their real-life Alberta locations below:

The Empress Theatre, in Fort Macleod, gets zapped by a proton pack in the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. (Sony Pictures Entertainment, Google Maps)

The Ghostbusters trailer shows the entrance to Shandro Mining, which is actually the Dorothy Ferry Bridge. (Sony Pictures Entertainment, Google Maps)

Drumheller's water tower, right, is transformed into the water tower for the fictional Oklahoma town of Summerville. (Sony Pictures Entertainment, Google Maps)