Jason Reitman shares 1st photo from Ghostbusters 2020 set in Calgary

Back off man, they're scientists.

Director Jason Reitman shared the first set photo for Ghostbusters 2020 on Friday, showing himself, father Ivan Reitman (who directed the original film in 1984 and its sequel in 1989) and cast members Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) in Calgary.

The Family's All Here#GB20

The photo shows the team grinning and holding a clapperboard with the movie's working title Rust City on 18th Avenue and Seventh Street S.W.

"The family's all here," Reitman wrote.

According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists Alberta's website, the production will be shooting in Calgary and the surrounding area from July 15 to Oct. 10.

The two young stars, Grace and Wolfhard, were also spotted enjoying some Village Ice Cream along with actors Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim.

Official plot details have yet to be released, but the studio has said the new movie will be a sequel to the original story.

It's set to be released in July next year.