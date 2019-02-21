Something strange in the neighbourhood? Next Ghostbusters to be filmed in Calgary

Calgarians may soon be noticing something strange in their neighbourhoods.

The president of a film and stage technicians union has confirmed the next Ghostbusters movie is to be filmed in the city.

Damian Petti of IATSE Local 212 said Sony Pictures has let the union know the project is going to Calgary.

He said he can't provide details of dates, budgets and how many jobs the production will bring.

He added Alberta's screen industry is one of the best opportunities for job growth in the province and welcomes new projects.

However, Production Weekly tweeted out that the production planned to shoot on location in Calgary for about 15 weeks, starting around June 25.

Jason Reitman's GHOSTBUSTERS is planning to shoot for 15 weeks on location in Calgary, Alberta beginning on-or-about June 25th. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GB20?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GB20</a> ...more info on <a href="https://t.co/hPqNyEDRAu">https://t.co/hPqNyEDRAu</a> <a href="https://t.co/sKjDVSztjR">pic.twitter.com/sKjDVSztjR</a> —@prodweek

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman is to direct the new instalment in the Ghostbusters series set to come out in the summer of 2020.

His father, Ivan Reitman, directed and produced the original Ghostbusters flick, which came out in 1984, as well as its sequel in 1989.

The first two Ghostbusters movies starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as parapsychologists in New York who investigate ghosts for a living.

A reboot featuring four women who start a ghost-busting business was released in 2016, featuring Abby (Melissa McCarthy), Patty (Leslie Jones), Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) and Erin (Kristen Wiig). (Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The studio says that the new Ghostbusters will go back to its roots and will present the next chapter in the original story.