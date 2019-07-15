Alberta teen found guilty in shooting of German tourist

The southern Alberta teen accused of shooting a German tourist in the head while driving on a highway west of the city has been found guilty of aggravated assault and recklessly discharging a firearm.

"I find the Crown has proven [the boy] was the shooter," provincial court Judge George Gaschler said on Friday morning.

The teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time.

During the trial, Gaschler heard evidence that Horst Stewin and his family were in Alberta to celebrate his 60th birthday in August 2018.

The family was driving near the Morley rodeo grounds about 55 kilometres west of Calgary in a black SUV when the teen opened fire, shooting Stewin in the head.

The SUV veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.

During the trial, other young people from Morley who were in the same car as the shooter pointed to the teen as the one who pulled the trigger. There was also evidence that he confessed to the shooting to a friend in Facebook messages.

Stewin survived and was eventually flown back to Germany, where doctors removed eight bullet fragments from his brain.

Stewin has still not fully recovered and will suffer lifelong injuries.

He is paralyzed on his right side, has trouble speaking and likely will never work again.

A sentencing hearing will take place in February.