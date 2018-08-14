German tourist shot near Calgary shows signs of severe, life-changing injuries

A German tourist who was shot in the head near Calgary is showing signs of severe and life-changing injuries, according to the honorary German consul in Calgary.

Hubertus Liebrecht provided the update on the GoFundMe page he started for the victim and his family — which closed last week shortly after surpassing its $8,500 goal by nearly $5,000.

The 60-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was driving to Banff National Park on Aug. 2 with his wife, son and son's girlfriend when he was shot near the Morley rodeo grounds, about 55 kilometres west of Calgary.

The vehicle veered off the highway and crashed into a tree.

After nearly two weeks in hospital, the victim is not able to talk or move the right side of his body, Liebrecht said. Doctors were not able to remove the bullet, fearing it would cause further damage to his brain.

Liebrecht said the man is on his way back to Germany on a specialized aircraft. He will be treated in a German hospital that specializes in brain injuries.

"His wife, having left Canada as well, wants to express her sincere gratitude to all who helped the family so impressively in so many different ways," the statement read. "Now a very long road to recovery will begin with an unknown outcome."

No charges laid

RCMP initially thought the shooting was a case of road rage but said they believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Police detained a man in Cochrane, Alta., one day after the shooting and seized a black Chrysler Sebring from the same residence.

The man was released without charges.