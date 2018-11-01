Teen accused of shooting German tourist released on bail

The teenager accused of randomly shooting a German tourist in the head was granted bail Thursday and must live with his grandmother as a condition of his release.

The details of the alleged crime discussed during the bail hearing in the Provincial Court of Alberta are all protected by a publication ban. The Youth Criminal Justice Act protects the teen's identity.

He faces 14 charges including attempted murder and eight gun-related offences.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Dane Rolfe argued against the boy's release while defence lawyer Balfour Der told Judge Peter Barley the boy should be granted bail.

His release conditions include keeping the peace, staying away from drugs and alcohol and reporting to his bail supervisor. The boy will also be on house arrest except for attending school or medical appointments.

The 16-year-old will be allowed to play hockey as long as an approved adult goes with him.

This summer, a German family was travelling from Banff to Calgary in a rented SUV when another vehicle pulled up beside them on Highway 1A.

Horst Stewin, 60, was driving when he was shot in the head near the Morley rodeo grounds, about 55 kilometres west of Calgary.

The SUV swerved off the road and into a tree. Stewin's three passengers suffered minor injuries. He was airlifted to a Calgary hospital.

Stewin was treated in Calgary before he was flown back to Germany for a precarious surgery involving doctors in his home country removing the bullet from his head.

At the time of the teen's arrest three weeks after the shooting, police said Stewin had a long road of recovery ahead of him.

A trial date has not yet been set.