Calgary professor re-measures Alberta mountain peaks, one hike at a time

A University of Calgary professor emeritus is combining his love of hiking with his expertise in geomatics to rewrite topographical maps of hikes in Kananaskis and Banff, one mountain at a time.

Gérard Lachapelle has so far measured about 15 mountains and said most maps are accurate within 10 to 20 metres.

For example, he found that Cascade mountain near Banff townsite was said to be 2,998 metres. He measured the peak at 3,006 metres.

But Ha Ling Peak,near Canmore was off by nearly 70 metres, far higher than marked on maps.

"This one was the only one that we found that was in error quite significantly," Lachapelle told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday.

"This one is 2,474 [metres] with an accuracy of one metre now, but there was, indeed, an error of about 67 metres that we discovered earlier this year."

Lachapelle is one of the engineers who helped develop global positioning system (GPS) technology and carries portable, modern GPS equipment with him on his hikes.

Gérard Lachapelle is a professor emeritus in satellite-based navigation at the University of Calgary. (Nelly Alberola/Radio-Canada)

He said the high-end equipment he uses has a very high level of accuracy — and could measure the peak within a few millimetres, which isn't entirely necessarily.

"That would not make much sense because we only have to move a rock to change the height of the mountain by several decimetres. So for hiking purposes and recording proposes, to know the height with an accuracy of one metre is more than enough," he said.

Once he gathers his data, he processes the information and shares it with Natural Resources Canada so it can make changes to topographical data.

Lachapelle said his corrections are all in fun, and important when it comes to bragging rights over hikes — knowing exactly how far you have climbed.

He said GPS technology available to the average consumer today is not quite as accurate as the gear he uses, but is very close.

Earlier mappers would have used a mix of classical surveying methods, using angular measurements, and aerial photography, he said.

Ultimately, he said, the original mappers did an excellent job given the technology that was available at the time.

All of Lachapelle's research can be found on the Kananaskis Trails website.

Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance

With files from Nelly Alberola the Calgary Eyeopener.