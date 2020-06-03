Police brutality protest in Calgary draws thousands

Thousands of Calgarians joined their voices Wednesday with countless concurrent protests across the globe, marching through the city to speak out against police brutality.

The protests marked the third local protest prompted by the death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Floyd's final words "I Can't Breathe" were chanted by the group as they crossed the 10th Street bridge, along with other phrases such as "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter."

A huge crowd of anti-racism protesters are crossing the 10th street bridge in Calgary. <a href="https://t.co/xaCWcuri8U">pic.twitter.com/xaCWcuri8U</a> —@browncbc

The protest began in the Kensington area at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to move towards city hall for a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m.

Everyone I’ve talked to at this protest in Calgary has said the same thing: Canada treats racism like a U.S. issue, but they want people to know it’s here in Canadian cities too <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/georgefloyd?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#georgefloyd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackLivesMatter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackLivesMatter</a> <a href="https://t.co/2j2Mdu44cT">pic.twitter.com/2j2Mdu44cT</a> —@elisevonscheel

Traffic throughout the city's downtown core was expected to be impacted throughout the afternoon. Memorial Drive was reopened to traffic around 5 p.m. MT.

Calgary police estimated somewhere between 1.000 and 2,000 people were participating in the protest. That follows Monday's protest, which saw more than 1,000 Calgarians march from East Village to City Hall.

Another event held in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement is scheduled on Saturday, when a vigil will be held at 4 p.m. outside of City Hall.

More to come.