Gear up for Winter Underwear Drive at CBC Calgary

Help us collect 450 pairs of new underwear for the Gear Up For Winter campaign that helps to make sure Calgary's at-risk kids are prepared for the months ahead.

We're going to be collecting donations for one day only this Saturday, Nov. 3 with Angela Knight and the CBC Do Crew at CBC Calgary, 1000 Veteran's Place NW, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

What are the most needed items?

NEW Underwear (for both adults, teens and children)

Gloves & Mitts

More items listed here.

What is Gear Up For Winter?

The purpose of the Gear Up event is to provide youth who are vulnerable or at-risk with supplies for winter, health services and an opportunity to connect with service providers in an informal and welcoming setting.

Can't make it down to CBC Calgary? You can make a financial donation here.

More info on the Gear Up Calgary website.