Man tries to set gas station on fire in northeast Calgary, police say

Police say a man tried to set a gas station on fire early Monday morning, but fled before he could finish the job.

Damage to Esso station was not extensive

Officers were called to the Esso station at the corner of Edmonton Trail and 16th Avenue N.E. around 3:15 a.m. for reports of a fire.

A man "decided he was going to light the gas station on fire," Insp. Clare Smart said.

He ignited a pump and later fled.

The damage does not appear to be extensive, Smart said.

She said the suspected arson is under investigation.

