Gas explosion south of Calgary sends man to hospital

A man was injured in an explosion south of Calgary near Okotoks on Monday night.
Cause of explosion near De Winton under investigation
Emergency crews were alerted to a natural gas explosion on a rural property about three kilometres west of De Winton just before 8:30 p.m., RCMP said in a release.
A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.
There was a large plume of dark smoke, but officials said there was no danger to the public.
RCMP and the Foothills Fire Service are investigating what caused the explosion.
