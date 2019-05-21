Gas explosion south of Calgary sends man to hospital

A man was injured in an explosion south of Calgary near Okotoks on Monday night.

Emergency crews were alerted to a natural gas explosion on a rural property about three kilometres west of De Winton just before 8:30 p.m., RCMP said in a release.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

There was a large plume of dark smoke, but officials said there was no danger to the public.

RCMP and the Foothills Fire Service are investigating what caused the explosion.