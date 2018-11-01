Gary Mar named new CEO of Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Former Alberta politician Gary Mar has a new job as president and CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC).

Mar was an Alberta Progressive Conservative MLA from 1993-2007 who held several several positions in former premier Ralph Klein's cabinet.

The Calgary-born politician also ran for the leadership of the provincial Conservative party in 2011, after serving as Alberta's envoy to Washington, D.C., for four years. He went on to serve as the province's representative in Asia from 2011 to 2015.

"PSAC looks forward to him bringing stories to Canadians of the tremendous innovation and technology that our members develop and how responsibly our industry produces its resources so they, too, can be proud of the Canadian energy industry," the association said in a media release.

Mar replaces interim president and CEO Tom Whalen.

He assumes the new role on Dec. 1.